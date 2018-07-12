Slow Centre Court Aided Kerber, Claims Defeated Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko felt a surprisingly slow Centre Court gave Angelique Kerber the upper hand in their Wimbledon semifinal on Thursday.

Kerber triumphed 6-3 6-3 against the 2016 French Open champion and will face Serena Williams in a repeat of their final meeting two years ago.

The typically gung-ho Ostapenko hit 30 winners to just 10 from the resilient German but committed 29 more unforced errors to exit at the final four.

Jelena Ostapenko drops her first set of #Wimbledon 2018 as No.11 seed @AngeliqueKerber wins the first of their semi-final 6-3 pic.twitter.com/utfLRre26o — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2018

The Latvian, whose only previous outing on Centre Court this year was a first-round win over Katy Dunne, was unimpressed by the standard of the surface, which she felt aided Kerber.

Ostapenko told a news conference: "I think the Centre Court is much slower than the other courts I played before. I think she had really many advantages because of that. My shots were not that effective on such a slow court.

"But in general, I think she was defending quite well. She was also serving quite good today. I played only one match on Centre Court, and I didn't actually expect it was that slow."

"Last year was a little bit different conditions because the roof was closed. Everything was faster. But this year the roof was opened. I felt like when I played, for example, on Court 3, the shots I was hitting were more effective than the shots I was hitting today."

"I was hitting many good balls, but she was getting everything back. I felt like the court is really slow."

It wasn't meant to be this year...



But @JelenaOstapenk8 certainly left her mark#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Re1v7tCSzh — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2018

Despite her rankles with conditions on Centre Court, Ostapenko acknowledged a need to be more reliable in her shot-making.

"I think I have to play very consistent. On this level, if I'm doing so many unforced errors, it's not going to work. Players like Angie, she's very consistent. If I want to play on that level, I have to reduce my unforced errors," she said.

"Of course, I'm working on my consistency. It's not like I want to hit every ball so hard. Sometimes in the match that happens because I really want to hit a winner, I want to win the point. But in practice, of course, I'm working on longer rallies and in general on that."