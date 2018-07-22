Sevastova Cruises To Bucharest Title

Anastasija Sevastova claimed the third WTA Tour victory of her career at the Bucharest Open with a comprehensive win over Petra Martic.

Sevastova had tasted defeat in her first final of 2018 in Mallorca last month, but after edging ahead on Sunday she never looked back, the world number 22 cruising to a 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 victory in Romania.

A captivating opening set saw both players struggle to hold serve, although Sevastova showed great battling qualities to save four break points in the 11th game.

🏆 Anastasija Sevastona defeats Petra Martic 7-6, 6-2, to clinch the #WTA @BRDOpen title! pic.twitter.com/ZeYVudCog3 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 22, 2018

The tie-break was more one-sided as the Latvian raced into a 6-3 lead, converting her second set point to move ahead in the match.

Martic's resolve was broken and Sevastova raced to the title, breaking her Croatian opponent twice to finish things off quickly – the second set taking less than half an hour.