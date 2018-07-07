Seed Exodus Continues At Wimbledon, But Serena Williams And Pliskova Advance

Venus Williams and Madison Keys joined the exodus of seeds at Wimbledon, but Serena Williams moved into the fourth round and Karolina Pliskova fought back to break new ground on Friday.

Just two of the top 10 seeds remain in the women's draw after Kiki Bertens upset Venus Williams 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 8-6 and fellow American Keys was beaten 7-5 5-7 6-4 by the 120th-ranked Evgeniya Rodina.

It looked as though Simona Halep would be the only one of the top 10 seeds standing when Pliskova was twice within two points of bowing out, before rallying to oust Mihaela Buzarnescu and reach the second week for the first time at the All England Club.

Serena Williams came from a break down in the opening set to beat Kristina Mladenovic, while Ekaterina Makarova, Donna Vekic, Julia Goerges and Camila Giorgi also advanced.

The Championships 2018 is certainly shaping up to be an intriguing adventure. #Wimbledon https://t.co/1LHkBIwcrv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2018

BERTENS EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

Bertens produced the biggest win of her career on grass to reach the fourth round for the first time at the expense of last year's runner-up.

The 20th seed from the Netherlands missed an opportunity to serve out the match in the second set and came from 2-0 down in the decider to book a showdown with seventh seed Pliskova.

Bertens said: "To be honest, coming to Wimbledon, being in the fourth round here, I would definitely sign for that already. But I think I can play really well on grass, like when my serve is going well, when I really play aggressive, when I believe in it, then I think I can play well.



"It all has to come together. I think today was one of those days."

Of last year's #Wimbledon singles finalists, only one remains.



And he's up next on Centre Court... pic.twitter.com/7QOL7LfnDV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2018

KEYS DISTRACTED BY POTENTIAL SERENA SHOWDOWN

Keys appeared to be in total command when she led 5-2 in the first set, but qualifier Rodina won nine games in a row to lead 4-0 in the second set after taking the first.

The 2017 US Open runner-up and recent French Open semi-finalist fought back to take it into a deciding set, but eventually paid the price for getting ahead of herself, revealing her thoughts had turned to facing Serena Williams in the next round.

"I think for the first time in a long time it was....I had no idea what my draw was and all of a sudden I came in here the other day, it was like, So if you win, then you play this person. And I think that kept being in the back of my mind." said Keys.



"I think that's something that with experience I have to be able to completely push aside and not think about. But I don't think I did a great job of that today."

“Everyone is playing their A-game, so many top players have lost. I’m ready for anyone that I play” - @serenawilliams #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xe3zJ5VrLv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2018

SERENA HAS 'NOTHING TO LOSE'

Serena Williams is the only seeded player in her quarter of the draw after keeping herself in contention for a 24 major singles titles by defeating Mladenovic 7-5 7-6 (7-2).

The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion said: "I don't have anything to lose. I have absolutely nothing to prove, everything is a bonus. Every time I step out there, I know what I'm capable of. I know every grand slam, I've won them, I'm capable of just going out there and enjoying it.



"Now, that doesn't always happen, but that's how I try to think."

A career-best 💪@KaPliskova makes it through to the fourth round at #Wimbledon for the first time after coming from behind against Mihaela Buzarnescu to win 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1 pic.twitter.com/Jl5AdGMSot — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2018

PLISKOVA HANGS IN THERE

Pliskova had never been beyond the second round of the grass-court major, but will feature in the last 16 after battling back to beat Buzarnescu to win 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) 6-1

The Czech, who was 4-1 down in the second set, said: "I think it's very lucky that almost all of the top 10, only me and Simona, we are in. It's tennis, everything is possible. You can see, like, everybody is playing great tennis. "Even today I could lose. There's so many close matches, for me it's important I'm in the draw still."