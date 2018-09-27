Español
Remaining Seeds Scattered At Tashkent Open

With Vera Lapko, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Dalila Jakupovic all losing, there are no seeds through to the last four in Tashkent.

GETTY IMAGES

 

The Tashkent Open continued to provide upsets on Thursday as the final three seeds left in the tournament lost in quarter-final action.

Vera Lapko, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Dalila Jakupovic were all on the wrong end of shock results in Uzbekistan, paving the way for a potential first-time winner on the WTA Tour.

Anastasia Potapova moved a step closer to a maiden title after prevailing in a three-set contest against Jakupovic.

The world number 132 recorded two breaks to breeze through the decider, serving out the match to love to complete a 7-5 2-6 6-1 triumph.

 

Kateryna Kozlova is another chasing her first tournament win, and the Ukrainian boosted her chances with a 6-3 6-2 triumph over sixth seed Schmiedlova, conqueror of 2015 champion Nao Hibino on Wednesday.

Mona Barthel - who has won four events in her career, the last of them in Prague last year - continued her progress by knocking out second seed Lapko in straight sets.

Having seen off the seventh-seeded Evgeniya Rodina in the previous round, Barthel won 6-3 7-5 against the world number 64.

The German will next face Margarita Gasparyan, who rallied from a set down to defeat Fanny Stollar 3-6 6-2 6-1 in the final match of the day.

 

