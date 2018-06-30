Relaxed Halep Focused On Olympic Medal Ahead Of Wimbledon

Simona Halep said "the pressure is off" and revealed that winning an Olympic medal is her new goal rather than winning back-to-back grand slam titles at Wimbledon.

Halep finally secured an elusive maiden major title by fighting back to beat Sloane Stephens in the French Open final.

The world number one lifted a huge weight off her shoulders with her triumph at Roland Garros and set herself an alternative objective following her finest hour in Paris.

My 1st practice since Roland Garros 😊 I took it very easy but it is so nice to be back on court and back at this beautiful club @Wimbledon 💚 pic.twitter.com/iu6MPwXo3d — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 24, 2018

"The pressure is off, the dream came true. So I don't stress myself any more with that grand slam thing. It's nice to be in this position, it gives me just happy moments, nothing else." said the Romanian.

"I was dreaming for this. I did it. Now I have already set another goal."

Quizzed about the challenge she has set herself, Halep replied: "The new goal? Actually it's about the Olympics. I would love to have an Olympic medal. So my focus is on that."

Halep has not played a competitive match since her victory over Stephens and is looking forward to getting back on court as a grand-slam champion for the first time at the All England Club.

Asked what it feels like to be a major champion, the 26-year-old said: "I didn't expect a big change. Of course, inside of myself it's a change because I'm really happy that I was able to break that barrier."

"I smile a lot and I’m happy to be back on court. The pressure is off - the dream came true" - @Simona_Halep ☺️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/HNNqm8jVRx — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2018

"Life is the same, everybody's the same. I am the same. I have to start to play tournaments again. I'm here ready to go ahead, I'm really looking forward to start it."

"I don't know how it's going to be, this tournament. I smile a lot. I feel happy. I'm happy to be back on court."

Top seed Halep will face Kurumi Nara in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday.