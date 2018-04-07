Español
On Demand
WTA Tour

Rain Halts Play In Charleston Open

@WTA

The four Charleston Open semifinalists will return on Sunday after inclement weather put a stop to play.

 

Julia Goerges and Anastasija Sevastova will have to come back on Sunday to complete their Charleston Open semi-final after rain halted play.

The duo are locked at 4-4 in the first set, while Kiki Bertens and Madison Keys – a finalist here in 2015 – were not able to begin their last-four clash on Saturday. 

 

Inclement weather saw the opening match put back and in the brief time the crowd was treated to some action, they got to see a break apiece before the wet conditions ultimately brought an early finish.

German Goerges, seeded fifth, is the highest-ranked player remaining in the competition, sitting 13th in the world.

Weather permitting, the final will also be played on Sunday.

WTA Tennis Charleston Open
Previous Germany Edge In Front Ahead Of Nadal-Zverev Davis
Read
Germany Edge In Front Ahead Of Nadal-Zverev Davis Cup Clash
Next