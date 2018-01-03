Español
Radwanska & Goerges Join Wozniacki In Auckland Quarter-Finals

All three seeds in action on Wednesday avoided upsets as Caroline Wozniacki led the favourites into the last eight at the Auckland Classic.

Top seed Caroline Wozniacki marched into the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open on Wednesday and was joined in the last eight by Agnieszka Radwanska and Julia Goerges. 

Wozniacki eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory over Petra Martic at the WTA International event in New Zealand, where the Dane was a runner-up to Venus Williams in 2015.

Her opponent in the last eight will be teenager Sofia Kenin, who won a tie-break in the second set to get past fellow American Varvara Lepchenko.

Radwanska, the 2013 champion and this year's fourth seed, defeated another American, Taylor Townsend, 6-3 7-5 to advance.

Sachia Vickery overcame Veronica Cepede 6-2 6-4 and will take on Radwanska next. She was joined in the next round by German second seed Julia Goerges, a straight-sets winner over Viktoria Kuzmova.

Barring 2016 finalist Goerges' path to the last four will be Polona Hercog, the Slovenian having accounted for veteran Kirsten Flipkens 6-4 6-2.

