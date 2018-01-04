Pliskova Comes Back From The Brink In Brisbane

OMNISPORT

Karolina Pliskova was just two points away from a surprise Brisbane International defeat to Kaia Kanepi, but fought back to set up a semi-final against Elina Svitolina.

Second seed Pliskova was a set and a break down when she managed to scrape a hold from 30-30 while trailing 5-4 in the second set against world number 99 Kanepi.

Seemingly galvanised by coming so close to the brink, the Czech broke back in the next game before serving out the second set to love.

Pliskova went on to complete a 3-6 7-5 6-2 triumph and book a place in the final four, stating she knew she had to be patient against a relentless opponent.

"I think she played very good," said Pliskova. "And for the big risk that she was playing [with], she had almost zero mistakes.

"The only thing that I could do was just wait for my chance, and I got it. Because, obviously, nobody can play like that for two sets or three."

In the final four Pliskova will face Svitolina, who also had to come from behind to overcome Johanna Konta.

Konta, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2017, raced into the lead but called for her trainer after Svitolina forced a decider and retired with a muscular issue while trailing 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 3-2.

The other last-four match-up pits Anastasija Sevastova, a 6-2 6-4 victor versus Aleksandra Krunic, against qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who defeated Alize Cornet 3-6 6-2 6-3.