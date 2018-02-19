Petra Kvitova's hot streak has been temporarily halted by a leg injury that has forced her withdrawal from the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The Czech capped a stunning week of comebacks, including come-from-behind wins over Agnieszka Radwanska and world number one Caroline Wozniacki, by defeating Garbine Muguruza in three sets to win the Qatar Open final on Sunday.

It followed on from Kvitova's triumph in St Petersburg a week previously and left her on 13 consecutive competitive victories.

No words right now, just happiness 😀🏆 pic.twitter.com/a4895luzbw — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) February 18, 2018

However, Kvitova - who has now returned to the world's top 10 - has had her momentum checked, and her withdrawal follows the likes of Maria Sharapova and Simona Halep also pulling out.

"I am really disappointed to be withdrawing from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships," Kvitova said via a news release.

"I spent my off-season in Dubai this year and was really looking forward to being back at a tournament where I have had some great results.

"After playing a lot of tennis in the past few weeks, and winning the title [in Qatar], my whole body is in much need of a rest.

"I can't wait to be back in Dubai next year and wish you all the best this week."

Kvitova's form continues a stunning rise back to the top following a horrific knife attack in her home in December 2016.