Czech star and former champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the Brisbane International due to a virus.

Kvitova, 27, was set to face Anett Kontaveit in the first round of the WTA Premier event before announcing her withdrawal on Monday.

The 2011 champion and two-time Wimbledon winner revealed she was battling a virus.

The bad news is I started my year in bed with a virus and was unable to play today in Brisbane, the good news is that I am here in Australia and hopefully will be ready to play in Sydney next week. Happy New Year everyone - I can't wait to see what 2018 brings for us all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bUJXGpHniH — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 1, 2018

"I'm really disappointed," Kvitova said, via the Brisbane International.

"Unfortunately I picked up a virus on the flight to Australia and I haven't been able to get healthy in time.

"It's always a fantastic and competitive place to start the year so I'm sorry not to be in the draw."

Heather Watson took Kvitova's place in the draw.