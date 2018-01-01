Español
Petra Kvitova Out of Brisbane International Due to Virus

Petra Kvitova's withdrawal from the Brisbane International, means Heather Watson will take her place in the draw.

Czech star and former champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the Brisbane International due to a virus.

Kvitova, 27, was set to face Anett Kontaveit in the first round of the WTA Premier event before announcing her withdrawal on Monday.

The 2011 champion and two-time Wimbledon winner revealed she was battling a virus.

"I'm really disappointed," Kvitova said, via the Brisbane International.

"Unfortunately I picked up a virus on the flight to Australia and I haven't been able to get healthy in time.

"It's always a fantastic and competitive place to start the year so I'm sorry not to be in the draw."

Heather Watson took Kvitova's place in the draw.

