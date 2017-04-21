Peng ends Diyas' run in Zhengzhou
OMNISPORT
Top seed Peng Shuai ended Zarina Diyas' run in the Biyuan Zhengzhou Women's Tennis Open at the quarter-final stage on Friday.
World number 239 Diyas eliminated seventh seed Xan Hinyun and Shiho Akita to reach the last eight, but Peng – ranked 199 places above her – proved too much to handle in a 6-3 6-3 loss.
Zheng Saisai awaits Peng in the semi-finals after ousting Nao Hibino 6-3 6-4 and the other semi-final will also be an all-Chinese affair.
Second seed Wang Qiang took less than an hour to see of Liu Fangzhou 6-2 6-3, while Duan Yingying advanced after battling past Jang Su-Jeong.