Peng breezes through in Zhengzhou

Top seed Peng Shuai was among a host of emphatic victors on day one of the Biyuan Zhengzhou Women's Tennis Open.

All eight of Monday's first-round matches were won in straight sets, home favourite Peng thrashing Japan's Shuko Aoyoma 6-1 6-1.

Peng's compatriots Wang Qiang and Duan Yingying triumphed by the same scoreline, against Hiroko Kuwata and Peangtarn Plipuech respectively.

Liu Fangzhou and wildcard Yang Zhaoxuan were other Chinese winners on Monday, while Nao Hibino, Eri Hozumi and Valentini Grammatikopoulou also made it through to round two.