Pavlyuchenkova beats Kerber for fourth Monterrey title

OMNISPORT

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova claimed a fourth Monterrey Open title with a win over Angelique Kerber in the final on Sunday.

The Russian second seed's love affair with the WTA International event continued with a 6-4 2-6 6-1 victory over Kerber.

Pavlyuchenkova won the title in Mexico in 2010, 2011 and again in 2013, with this success marking her fourth in nine editions of the event.

The crown was the ninth of her career but first since October 2015 as she ended a three-match losing streak against Kerber.

For world number one Kerber, runner-up in 2013, her wait for a first title since her US Open success of last year continues.

The German was punished for squandering four break points in the opening set, clinched by Pavlyuchenkova with a break in the 10th game.

Kerber found some rhythm in the second set but it quickly disappeared in the third, Pavlyuchenkova easing into a 5-0 lead on her way to another Monterrey crown.