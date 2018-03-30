Español
On Demand
WTA Tour

Ostapenko To Face Stephens In Miami Final

EFE

Jelena Ostapenko will face Sloane Stephens in the Miami Open final after overcoming Danielle Collins.

 

Jelena Ostapenko booked her spot in the Miami Open final with a hard-fought straight-sets win over Danielle Collins on Thursday.

Ostapenko, the French Open champion, overcame American qualifier Collins 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 in their semi-final.

The win saw world number five Ostapenko set up a meeting with US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the decider.

 

The final will be the sixth of Ostapenko's WTA Tour career as she aims for a third title.

Ostapenko, 20, was challenged by Collins – whose run to the last four included wins over Venus Williams and Coco Vandeweghe – needing to save a set point in the 12th game.

But from then on the Latvian was in control, winning through in one hour, 39 minutes to set up a clash with Stephens.

Stephens beat three-time champion Victoria Azarenka 3-6 6-2 6-1 earlier in the day.

WTA Tennis Jelena Ostapenko Miami Open Sloane Stephens
Previous Zverev Powers Past Coric To Reach Miami Semis
Read
Zverev Powers Past Coric To Reach Miami Semis
Next