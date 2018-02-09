Muguruza To Work With Martinez At Upcoming Tournaments

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza has announced that she will once again work with Conchita Martinez in upcoming tournaments.

Martinez was in Muguruza's box throughout her triumph at SW19 last year, as regular coach Sam Sumyk was absent from the slam as his wife was expecting their first child.

Muguruza did not confirm how long Martinez would be part of her coaching team, although reports in Spain suggest she will work with the world number four in Doha, Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami over the next two months.

Posting on Twitter, Muguruza wrote: "Look who's joining my team for [the] next tournaments! @conchitamartinez @SamSumyk we are waiting for you!"

Martinez said of her link with Muguruza: "Returning to work next to Garbine is very rewarding."

"She is a great professional and hard working, with [her] levels of intensity and demand always high, so it is a great challenge for me at this new stage with her."