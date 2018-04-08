Muguruza Sets Up Babos Showdown In Monterrey

Garbine Muguruza reached her second final of the year with a straight-sets win over Ana Bogdan at the Monterrey Open.

The Spaniard saw off a spirited fightback from her opponent to claim a 6-0 7-5 victory and set up a showdown with Timea Babos.

World number three Muguruza powered through the opening set but was forced to hold off a strong attempt at a recovery from Romania's Bogdan.

Babos had earlier secured her place in the final on Saturday, coming from a set down to beat America's Sachia Vickery 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

