Muguruza Reaches Hong Kong Quarterfinals

Garbine Muguruza cruised into the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Open with a crushing defeat of Ana Bogdan on Wednesday.

The two-time grand slam champion has endured a miserable run since she was emphatically beaten by Simona Halep in the semifinals of the French Open.

However, Muguruza, who turned 25 on Monday, made light work of beating Bogdan, easing to a 6-2 6-1 victory to stay in contention for a second title of the year.

The Spaniard won 12 points in a row to open up a 5-1 lead in the first set and dominated the second to set up a last-eight showdown with Luksika Kumkhum.

Kumkhum capitalised on Alize Cornet's poor recent form, winning 6-4 4-6 7-6 (7-5) against the eighth seed.

Cornet halted a five-match losing streak by beating Julia Glushko in the previous round, but the 28-year-old - ranked 44th in the world - failed to come through a tense tie-break in the deciding set against her opponent from Thailand.

Dayana Yastremska ousted Zheng Saisai 6-3 6-3, while Kristina Kucova thrashed Viktoriya Tomova 6-1 6-0 in 51 minutes.