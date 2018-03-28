Muguruza Parts Ways With Martinez After Miami Exit

Garbine Muguruza's on-off relationship with Conchita Martinez is off again after just six weeks working together.

Wimbledon champion Muguruza added Martinez back to her coaching team in February for the hard-court swing of the WTA Tour calendar.

It was a return for the veteran Spaniard after stepping in temporarily to replace Sam Sumyk at Wimbledon, inspiring Muguruza to her second grand slam.

I want to share the news that my collaboration with Garbiñe has finished after Miami. She has decided to go back working full time with her coach. Like always it was great to work these past tournaments with her. I wish her and the rest of the team the best for the rest of year. — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) March 28, 2018

Martinez was in the 24-year-old's corner in Doha, Dubai and Indian Wells, while she was also present for her run to last 16 in Miami – where she was beaten by Sloane Stephens.

It will be as far as her run goes, though, with Muguruza opting to go it alone with Sumyk for the clay-court season, which begins next week in Charleston.

"I want to share the news that my collaboration with Garbine has finished after Miami," Martinez posted on Twitter.

"She has decided to go back working full-time with her coach. Like always it was great to work these past tournaments with her. I wish her and the rest of the team the best for the rest of [the] year."