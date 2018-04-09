Muguruza Claims Monterrey Title

Top seed and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza battled back to claim her first title of the year at the Monterrey Open, while Kiki Bertens was victorious in Charleston.

Muguruza – the world number three – dropped the opening set before rallying to outlast fourth seed Timea Babos 3-6 6-4 6-3 on Sunday.

The Spanish star reached the final in Doha but she lost to Petra Kvitova, however, there was no denying Muguruza in her second decider of the year after almost two-and-a-half hours in Mexico.

This is the first title of 2018 for Muguruza, before moving into the clay court season.