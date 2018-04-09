Español
Muguruza Claims Monterrey Title

Garbine Muguruza dropped the opening set before rallying to outlast fourth seed Timea Babos 3-6 6-4 6-3 in Monterrey.

 

Top seed and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza battled back to claim her first title of the year at the Monterrey Open, while Kiki Bertens was victorious in Charleston.

Muguruza – the world number three – dropped the opening set before rallying to outlast fourth seed Timea Babos 3-6 6-4 6-3 on Sunday.

 

The Spanish star reached the final in Doha but she lost to Petra Kvitova, however, there was no denying Muguruza in her second decider of the year after almost two-and-a-half hours in Mexico.

This is the first title of 2018 for Muguruza, before moving into the clay court season. 

