Mladenovic Downs Kuznetsova to reach Madrid Open Final

Kristina Mladenovic secured a Madrid Open final clash with Simona Halep following an impressive win over Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The Frenchwoman will take on the reigning champion after overcoming world number nine Kuznetsova 6-4 7-6 (7-4) on Friday.

Mladenovic, ranked 17, will seek to add to the maiden WTA Tour triumph she enjoyed in St Petersburg in February.

It did not start well for the 14th seed, who was broken in the first game, but she immediately hit back and broke again in game nine before serving out for the set.

There were no breaks in the second set, with Mladenovic holding her nerve in the tie-break and seizing on her second match-point opening.