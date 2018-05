At the Grand Prix de SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, top seed Elise Mertens outclassed Sara Errani in a 6-3 6-1 win to set up a semifinal meeting with Hsieh Su-wei, who hammered Katarina Zavatska 6-1 6-1.

Seventh seed Ana Krunic was leading 6-2 1-0 against Paula Badosa Gibert before her opponent retired with injury.

Ajla Tomljanovic had a more difficult route to the last four, fighting back from a set down against Jana Fett to win 3-6 6-3 6-3.