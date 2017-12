OMNISPORT

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli has announced she will return to the WTA Tour in 2018.

"I think it's time for me to reveal the huge secret"@bartoli_marion explains her comeback to the #WTA​ tour via @Eurosport pic.twitter.com/Trnp1oDj0S — WTA (@WTA) December 20, 2017

Following her abrupt retirement six weeks after winning Wimbledon in 2013, Marion Bartoli is to make a return to professional tennis.