Maiden Title For Kumkhum In Mumbai

Luksika Kumkhum came from a set down to claim the first title of her career at the Mumbai Open, beating Irina Khromacheva 1-6 6-2 6-3.

Kumkhum has enjoyed an impressive week in India after victories over top seed Zheng Saisai in the quarter-finals and last-four opponent Margarita Gasparyan.

🏆 Luksika Kumkhum claimed the biggest title of her career at the #MumbaiOpen on Sunday, overcoming Irina Khromacheva, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 ---> https://t.co/pG8SVYEzTH pic.twitter.com/5oKiw2rRkp — WTA (@WTA) November 4, 2018

When the Thai was broken three times in the opening set by Khromacheva on Sunday, it looked like her winning streak was over, but Kumkhum turned things around in dramatic fashion.

Having been 4-0 to the good in the second set she duly went on to level the final, before taking the decider 6-3, the world number 103 converting her second match point.