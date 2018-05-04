Kvitova Reaches Prague Open Final

Petra Kvitova pulled off a sensational first-set comeback on her way to qualifying for the Prague Open final on Friday.

Trailing 5-1 in a tie-break against Zhang Shuai, the two-time Wimbledon champion rallied to steal the opener before wrapping up a 7-6 (8-6) 6-0 victory in emphatic fashion.

The home favourite fired 37 winners to set up a final against Mihaela Buzarnescu in the Czech capital.

"I was a better player for one hour and almost lost the [first] set," Kvitova said.

"This would have been extremely difficult for my head to cope with. I started the tie-break very badly."

"I missed two returns, played poorly. I tried to calm myself after it and tried to play a bit softer. I knew I wouldn't get some aces from her, so I knew I still would have chances."

Buzarnescu reached the final by fighting back from a set down to beat Camila Giorgi 4-6 6-3 7-5.