Kvitova Defeats Siniakova To Reach The Semis In Prague

Petra Kvitova coasted into the semi-finals of the Prague Open with a routine win over Katerina Siniakova, but there was disappointment for fellow Czech Kristyna Pliskova.

Second seed Kvitova, making her first appearance in the tournament since its elevation from ITF to WTA status, needed a little over 70 minutes to record a 6-3 6-3 triumph against her compatriot.

Siniakova actually broke her opponent in the opening game of the match, but that was about as good as things got for the eighth seed, as Kvitova earned five breaks of serve herself on the back of 21 winners.

Awaiting in the semi-finals is sixth seed Zhang Shuai, who overcame the challenge of Jasmine Paolini in a 6-4 6-3 triumph.

On the other side of the draw, Pliskova was ousted by seventh seed Mihaela Buzarnescu in a 6-2 6-3 defeat.

Buzarnescu reached the final in Hobart in January, but has largely struggled for consistency before this week, where she has made the last four without dropping a set.

Camila Giorgi stands between Buzarnescu and the final, the Italian having defeated Sam Stosur 6-2 6-3.