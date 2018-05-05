Español
Kvitova Claims Maiden Prague Open Title

Home favourite Petra Kvitova defeated Mihaela Buzarnescu to win the Prague Open title.

Petra Kvitova came from a set down to clinch her maiden Prague Open title in a 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu.

The home favourite had not dropped a set all week in the Czech capital but suffered a collapse of form in Saturday's opener to hand world number 37 Buzarnescu the initiative.

Having opened up a 4-1 lead, Kvitova lost five successive games as unforced errors crept into her play.

 

But the two-time Wimbledon champion responded impressively, making three breaks to Buzarnescu's one in the second set to the delight of a partisan home crowd.

The decisive break of the third set came in the fourth game, as Buzarnescu sent a forehand long having saved two earlier break points.

And Kvitova held on for a win that represents her third WTA title of the season and her first on clay since the 2015 Madrid Open.

