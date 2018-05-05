Kvitova Claims Maiden Prague Open Title

Petra Kvitova came from a set down to clinch her maiden Prague Open title in a 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu.

The home favourite had not dropped a set all week in the Czech capital but suffered a collapse of form in Saturday's opener to hand world number 37 Buzarnescu the initiative.

Having opened up a 4-1 lead, Kvitova lost five successive games as unforced errors crept into her play.

😍🏆 IMPRESSIVE! Another @WTA title for @Petra_Kvitova this season after defeating Mihaela Buzarnescu 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to win the #PragueOpen title! pic.twitter.com/0okrPkxu18 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 5, 2018

But the two-time Wimbledon champion responded impressively, making three breaks to Buzarnescu's one in the second set to the delight of a partisan home crowd.

The decisive break of the third set came in the fourth game, as Buzarnescu sent a forehand long having saved two earlier break points.

And Kvitova held on for a win that represents her third WTA title of the season and her first on clay since the 2015 Madrid Open.