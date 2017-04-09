Kerber books first final of 2017 in Monterrey
OMNISPORT
World number one Angelique Kerber reached her first final of the season by defeating Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets in the semi-finals of the Monterrey Open.
Kerber's previous best performance this year came in Dubai where she suffered a semi-final defeat to Elina Svitolina, and she now only has Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova between her and an 11th career WTA title after a 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 win over Suarez Navarro.
The German, who eliminated defending champion Heather Watson in the quarter-finals, let a two-break lead slip before failing to serve out the first set and finding herself 4-2 down in the tie-break.
However, Kerber managed to draw level before converting set point at the second attempt with a phenomenal cross-court forehand pass that caught her opponent flat-footed.
Energised by securing the opening set, the top seed raced into a 5-0 lead in the second and clinched victory when a downcast Suarez Navarro sent a wild backhand return into the stands.
Three-time champion Pavlyuchenkova made light work of Caroline Garcia to book her place in the final.
The Russian second seed completed a 6-2 6-4 victory in under 90 minutes.