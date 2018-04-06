Español
Kasatkina Through To Charleston Quarterfinals After Osaka Falls

Daria Kasatkina cruised past Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2 6-1 in Charleston, while Julia Goerges upstaged Naomi Osaka.

 

Kasatkina – the Russian third seed – cruised past Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2 6-1 at the WTA Tour tournament Thursday.

The Indian Wells runner-up needed little more than an hour against the 13th seed to move into the quarter-finals.

 

Standing in the way of Kasatkina and the semi-finals is Julia Goerges, who upstaged Indian Wells champion Osaka.

"She's a really tough opponent because she's very aggressive, she's serving well," Kasatkina said. "She has a very aggressive forehand, very solid backhand. So to beat her for sure I have to show something special and to play not like go on court just to play."

Osaka – victorious against 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams in Miami – was sent packing following a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 loss to Germany's Goerges.

Anastasija Sevastova also advanced with a straight-sets win over Australian star Ashleigh Barty, while Madison Keys won through despite a scare against Camila Giorgi.

 
