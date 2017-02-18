Karolina Pliskova Downs Caroline Wozniacki in Doha Final

OMNISPORT

Karolina Pliskova won her second title of the year after overpowering Caroline Wozniacki in the Qatar Open final.

The world number three, who triumphed in Brisbane last month, needed one hour and 20 minutes to defeat her Danish opponent 6-3 6-4.

Both women had to battle through two matches on Friday after rain impacted on the schedule in Doha, but Pliskova did not look at all jaded.

Indeed, she raced into a 4-0 lead before a brief Wozniacki revival made the first-set score more respectable.

The second was a more keenly contested affair, but former world number one Wozniacki lost her nerve when serving to stay in it as Pliskova pounced on her first match point.