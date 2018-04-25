It Is Wide Open - Wozniacki Hopeful Over Roland Garros Chances

After breaking her grand slam duck at this year's Australian Open, Caroline Wozniacki believes she is capable of securing another major title at Roland Garros.

Wozniacki beat Simona Halep in the women's singles final at Melbourne Park in January to end her long wait for a maiden slam crown.

Two quarter-final appearances represent the Dane's best performances in the French Open to date.

However, Wozniacki believes there is no clear favourite for the second slam of 2018 and hopes to capitalize.

"Clay is not my favourite surface but, at the same time, I don't feel like we have real clay-court specialists," Wozniacki told Sky Sports.

"So I think it is wide open and I could catch it just as much as any other player. I am excited, I am up for the challenge."

The French Open begins on May 27.