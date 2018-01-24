Impressive Halep Cruises Past Pliskova

OMNISPORT

Simona Halep produced a dominant display to ease past Karolina Pliskova in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The world number one was in impressive form on Rod Laver Arena, needing just 71 minutes to beat Pliskova 6-3 6-2 and move into her first semi-final at Melbourne Park.

Incredibly, Pliskova raced out to a 3-0 lead, only for Halep to reel off nine consecutive games to take complete control.

No.1 doing No.1 things 🔥💨@Simona_Halep wins six straight games to take the first set 6-3.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/i9LsljIPqI — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2018

Halep had won five of the previous six matches between the pair, and the Romanian improved that already impressive record.

Battling an ankle injury in Melbourne, Halep – still eyeing her first major title – moved into a fifth career grand slam semi-final.

Halep, 26, made few mistakes to set up a last-four clash against Angelique Kerber.

While Pliskova made a fast start to lead 3-0, the Czech's 10 forehand unforced errors were costly in the first set.

She reduced her errors slightly in the second, but Halep remained consistent to ease into the semi-finals.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Halep [1] bt Pliskova [6] 6-3 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Halep – 20/10

Pliskova – 21/28

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Halep – 0/4

Pliskova – 2/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Halep – 5/10

Pliskova – 1/4

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Halep – 63

Pliskova – 66

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Halep – 76/45

Pliskova – 55/32

TOTAL POINTS

Halep – 69

Pliskova – 49