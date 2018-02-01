Impressive First Match Win For Wozniacki As New World No.1

Caroline Wozniacki defeated teenager Anastasia Potapova to reach the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarter-finals just five days on from ending her wait for a grand slam title at the Australian Open.

Given a bye for round one, new world number one Wozniacki – who defeated Simona Halep in Sunday's Melbourne final – continued her impressive form with a 6-0 6-1 rout of the 16-year-old Russian.

The Dane dropped just two points on her own serve during the first set and, despite surprisingly being broken early in the second, was otherwise untroubled en route to booking a meeting with Daria Kasatkina.

"I had to be well prepared for today's match against a former junior Wimbledon champion even though she's still so young," said top seed Wozniacki.

On the next task, she said: "Kasatkina is a great player, she mixes up the pace a lot. It's going to be difficult but I'm excited for it."

Petra Kvitova, beaten in round one in Melbourne, continued to make the most of a wildcard with a 6-3 1-6 6-1 defeat of Irina Camelia-Begu.

Defending champion Kristina Mladenovic (4) ended a 15-match losing singles streak to defeat Dominika Cibulkova 6-4 6-4, while Julia Goerges (5) overcame Roberta Vinci in straight sets and Katerina Siniakova ground out a 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 win over Ekaterina Makarova.

At the Taiwan Open, Eugenie Bouchard fought for a 7-5 7-5 win over Ana Bogdan to reach the quarter-finals, while Timea Babos (4), Magda Linette (7) and Wang Yafan also made the last eight.

- St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy | 2nd Round Results:



Caroline Wozniacki d. Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-1.



Kristina Mladenovic d. Dominika Cibulkova 6-4, 6-4.



Katerina Siniakova d. Ekaterina Makarova 7-6(7), 7-5.



Julia Goerges d. Roberta Vinci 7-5, 6-0.



Petra Kvitova d. Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

- Taiwan Open | 2nd Round Results:



Eugenie Bouchard d. Ana Bogdan 7-5, 7-5.



Yafan Wang d. Pauline Parmentier 6-3, 6-3.



Timea Babos d. Dalila Jakupovic 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.



Magda Linette d. Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-7(4), 7-6(3)