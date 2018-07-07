Halep Tumbles Out As Women's Draw Continues To Open Up At Wimbledon

Karolina Pliskova is the only top-10 seed remaining in the women's singles draw at Wimbledon after Simona Halep crashed out in the third round on Saturday.

World number one Halep, who broke her grand slam duck at the French Open last month, saw a match point go begging in a 3-6 6-4 7-5 defeat to Hsieh Su-wei as the draw continued to open up.

Alison Van Uytvanck and Aliaksandra Sasnovich - giant-killers in earlier rounds - continued their good form to reach the second week, while former slam champions Jelena Ostapenko and Angelique Kerber both eased through.

Pliskova is now the highest-ranked player left in the field, while Serena Williams' hopes of adding to her 23 singles titles in slams have also been enhanced by Halep's exit.

HSIEH SET TO CELEBRATE WITH STRAWBERRIES?

A delighted Hsieh revealed a liking for Wimbledon's most famous food after demonstrating impressive resolve to save a match point and edge out Halep.

The 32-year-old said: "This year I have tried to enjoy more, not just tennis, but life, food, strawberries and cream. I am really enjoying playing tennis. I just feel free on the court."

Hsieh was quoted by BBC Sport as adding: "This is the first time I have beaten the world number one, it is amazing."

Next up for the world number 48 is a meeting with Dominika Cibulkova.

NO STOPPING VAN UYTVANCK AND SASNOVICH

There have been many examples of lower-ranked players failing to build on shock wins at slams, but Van Uytvanck and Sasnovich - the respective conquerors of Garbine Muguruza and Petra Kvitova - each looked highly impressive on Saturday.

Van Uytvanck brushed aside Anett Kontaveit 6-2 6-3 and Sasnovich dropped one fewer game as she eased past Daria Gavrilova.

AND THERE THERE WERE SEVEN (SEEDS)

Ahead of the tournament's only rest day, Pliskova, Kerber, Ostapenko, Julia Goerges, Daria Kasatkina, Kiki Bertens and seven-time Wimbledon champion Williams are the only seeds still involved in the women's draw.

Pliskova and Williams are both in the bottom half and could meet in the semi-finals, while Ostapenko and Kerber now shape as the biggest threats in the top half.

All of the last-16 ties are scheduled to take place on Monday, with Kerber's match against former top-10 player Belinda Bencic a potential standout.