World No.1 Simona Halep Reflects On A 'Great Year'

Simona Halep insisted failing to make the semi-finals of the WTA Finals will not spoil a "great year" and said she will not lose any sleep if Karolina Pliskova finishes the season at the top of the rankings.

Halep would have moved into the last four in Singapore with a win over Elina Svitolina in the final round-robin match on Friday, but the top seed was beaten 6-3 6-4.

The Romanian has now failed to progress beyond the group stage in each of the last three years after Svitolina's victory sent Caroline Garcia through as Red Group winner followed by Caroline Wozniacki.

Pliskova will regain the world number one status if she wins the season-ending tournament, but Halep reflected on a positive year despite such a disappointing end.

The 26-year-old said: "Of course, I did everything I could and I wanted to win it, but it just didn't happen. She played really well and she deserved to win. I'm not sad. Of course, I'm upset that I lost, but it's been a great year and I'm happy to go on holiday now.

"If we see the results, [there is] not a big difference. I'm a different player, for sure. Even if I did the same result here, I'm a different player and I'm stronger. I think I improved a lot in myself and also in my game.

"I will not let this tournament ruin everything I built this year, so I'm okay and already looking forward to the next year to have a good, a better start."

Asked about the battle for top spot in the rankings, Halep said: "I found out I'm close to finishing number one - I thought I would be like number four after this tournament, but now I have a good chance.

"It was really good that I could touch the number one this year. It was my goal, so I'm okay.

"I'm in the same position like Karolina was in Wimbledon. I will just wait. I'm not thinking about being number one. I'm telling the truth. I will wait and we will see who is going to finish [at the top of the rankings]."