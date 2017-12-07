Español
On Demand
WTA Tour
REUTERS

Halep Excited For Serena Williams Return In 2018

The return of former world number one Serena Williams is something Simona Halep is relishing in 2018.

OMNISPORT

Simona Halep says the return of Serena Williams in 2018 will be a big boost for the WTA Tour.

Williams, the 23-time grand slam champion, has not featured since lifting the Australian Open title in January, a feat she did while being two months pregnant.

The American has since given birth to daughter Alexis Olympia.

She will return to action in 2018 – although exactly when remains unclear – and Halep is looking forward to competing with her again despite Williams' dominance in recent years.

"I think we miss her. In my opinion, I miss her," she told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Hublot.

"The tournaments were more open when she was not playing. But now that she is coming back, I think it's great for the sport.

"It shows that she's very ambitious and she has a big desire to play tennis again, which is great. I'll always admire her."

WTA Tennis Serena Willams Simona Halep
Previous Halep Targeting Roland Garros In 2018
Read
Halep Targeting Roland Garros In 2018
Next Viva España! Nadal And Muguruza Named ITF World Ch
Read
Viva España! Nadal And Muguruza Named ITF World Champions