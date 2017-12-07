Halep Excited For Serena Williams Return In 2018

OMNISPORT

Simona Halep says the return of Serena Williams in 2018 will be a big boost for the WTA Tour.

Williams, the 23-time grand slam champion, has not featured since lifting the Australian Open title in January, a feat she did while being two months pregnant.

The American has since given birth to daughter Alexis Olympia.

She will return to action in 2018 – although exactly when remains unclear – and Halep is looking forward to competing with her again despite Williams' dominance in recent years.

"I think we miss her. In my opinion, I miss her," she told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Hublot.

"The tournaments were more open when she was not playing. But now that she is coming back, I think it's great for the sport.

"It shows that she's very ambitious and she has a big desire to play tennis again, which is great. I'll always admire her."