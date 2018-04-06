Favorites Muguruza And Puig Move Into Quarterfinals In Monterrey

Garbine Muguruza was a class above in a 6-2 6-3 triumph against American Alison Riske, after claiming four breaks while tallying 24 winners in Mexico.

The Spaniard, who saved three break points in the opening game, will meet eighth seed Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarters.

American Danielle Collins is also through to the quarterfinals after third seed Lesia Tsurenko withdrew before the match.

In the last match of the day, olympic champion Monica Puig came through with a win over Stefanie Voegele 6-4, 6-3 to meet Timea Babos in the quarterfinals, who defeated Naomi Broady in three sets, 6-3, 6-7(6), 7-5.