Elise Mertens Will Defend Hobart Title

Meanwhile at the Hobart International, Elise Mertens prevailed in a battle of two of the last three winners of the event with Heather Watson.



Defending champion Mertens suffered a second-set blip against Watson, winner in 2015, but recovered to earn a 6-4 1-6 6-2 success.



Standing between the Belgian and the retention of the title is Mihaela Buzarnescu, the Romanian reaching the final with a 6-2 6-2 defeat of Lesia Tsurenko.



