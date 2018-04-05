Downbeat Osaka 'Really Depressed' In Charleston Defeat

Naomi Osaka has revealed she feels "really depressed" after being beaten at the WTA Charleston Open.

The Japanese world number 21 had been enjoying a rich vein of form, losing only to Simona Halep at the Australian Open, winning at Indian Wells and then beating Serena Williams at the Miami Open, but she was out of sorts as she lost 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to Julia Goerges on Thursday.

Goerges twice fought back from a break down to claim the first set in a tiebreak, with Osaka then swiftly cast aside in the second.

An emotional Naomi Osaka in press. Said she woke up yesterday and has felt very down but can’t explain why. Teared up trying to talk about it. Tried as hard as she could to make it competitive today, but mind wasn’t in a good place. #VolvoCarOpen — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) April 5, 2018

And the 10th seed then explained why she had found the contest so difficult, struggling to answer post-match questions as she made her feelings known.

"This started yesterday [Wednesday] - yesterday, I woke up and I was really depressed," the 20-year-old told reporters. "I don't know why."

Asked what she wanted to do now her tournament is over, Osaka replied: "Nothing."

She added: "I was able to win two matches, but I feel like that doesn't really say I can play well on clay. It's more just that I'm an OK player. I was able to play OK."

"I am so sad right now."

Osaka had hinted at her downbeat mood following a win against Laura Siegemund 24 hours earlier.

"I was kind of upset throughout the whole match, to be honest - I'm just really glad I was able to win," she said in her on-court interview, before responding to further questions on the specifics of her performance.

"I hear your questions but I'm not really paying attention too much. I'm really not paying attention to anything. I'm super tired all the time and I feel like everything's gone by really quickly."

"I'm just trying to think about my matches here and I can think about the other stuff later."