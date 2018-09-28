Doubles Partners Potapova And Gasparyan To Meet In Tashkent Final

Doubles partners Anastasia Potapova and Margarita Gasparyan will meet in an all-Russian Tashkent Open on Saturday.

Potapova reached her second decider of the year with a commanding 6-2 6-3 victory over Kateryna Kozlova.

The 17-year-old qualifier, beaten by Olga Danilovic in the Moscow River Cup final in July, took just 56 minutes to dump Ukrainian Kozlova out. Potapova hit 23 winners and made only 14 unforced errors in another impressive performance, breaking five times to move a step closer to a maiden title.

Serving for the second final of the year and for the first time in TOP #100 🚀✅@WTA @WilsonTennis @Nikecourt @netkrizisa pic.twitter.com/SuZKijDFIV — Anastasia Potapova/Анастасия Потапова (@nastiaapotapova) September 28, 2018

Gasparyan has not won a tournament for three years, but that could change this weekend after she saw off Mona Barthel 4-6 6-1 7-5.

The 24-year-old, benefitting from a protected ranking after missing much of last season due to injury, won three games in a row after being 5-4 down in the deciding set to reach her first final since winning her only title in Baku.

Potapova and Gasparyan will pair up to compete for a place in the doubles final later on Friday, facing top-seeded Romanians Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru.