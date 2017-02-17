Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova to Meet in Qatar Final

OMNISPORT

Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova passed endurance tests to reach the final after winning two matches apiece at the rain-affected Qatar Open on Friday.

Wozniacki experienced a resurgence last season and the former world number one will play in her first final of 2017 on Saturday as a result of victories over Lauren Davis and Monica Puig.

The unseeded Dane took yet another weather delay in her stride to defeat qualifier Davis 7-5 6-1 at the quarter-final stage and returned late in the evening to knock out Puig.

It was after midnight in Doha when the indefatigable Wozniacki sealed a 6-1 6-2 win over the Olympic champion, who made 20 unforced errors and was broken seven times in a one-sided contest which lasted just 70 minutes.

Perfect lob from @CaroWozniacki to pick up @QatarTennis Day 5 Shot of the Day! 👍 pic.twitter.com/5HSEOLeFfz — WTA (@WTA) February 17, 2017

Puig beat Daria Kasatkina, who claimed the scalp of Angelique Kerber in the second round, to set up a meeting with Wozniacki but the Puerto Rican could go no further.

World number three Pliskova made light work of sending Zhang Shuai packing 6-2 6-0 and returned to see off third seed Dominika Cibulkova to stay in the hunt for a second title of the year.

Cibulkova had already sealed her place in the semi-finals on Thursday, but was not able to benefit from having fresher legs as the second seed won 6-4 4-6 6-3.