Barty Baeats Ostapenko In Straight Sets To Reach Wuhan Final

Ashleigh Barty continued her startling Wuhan Open exploits by beating the in-form Jelena Ostapenko to set up an unlikely final against Caroline Garcia.

Barty claimed her third top-10 scalp of a memorable week by emphatically seeing off the French Open champion 6-3 6-0 on Friday.

Ostapenko beat world number Garbine Muguruza to reach the last four, but the Latvian's eight-match winning run came to a juddering halt.

The eighth seed won the Korea Open last weekend and looked to have an excellent opportunity to claim back-to-back titles, yet Barty had other ideas.

Australian Barty started the year outside the top 200, but will be inside the top 30 next week after breaking twice in the first set and three times in the second to ease through.

An out-of-sorts Ostapenko took a medical timeout in which she appeared to have her blood pressure checked after the first set and looked disgruntled when her coach attempted to provide words of wisdom during a match which Barty won with a third bagel of the week.

A rampant Barty will face Garcia in her first Premier 5 level final on Saturday after the world number 20 ended Maria Sakkari's unexpected run to the last four.

The unseeded Garcia won 6-3 6-2 in the second semi-final to reach her first final of the year at the expense of the world number 80 from Greece.