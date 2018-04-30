Victoria Azarenka looks set to play at the French Open after confirming on Monday that she is heading to Europe.

Azarenka's participation on the WTA Tour has been hampered by an ongoing custody battle over her son Leo.

Since returning after giving birth in December 2016, Azarenka has only played four tournaments, her 2018 outings coming in Miami and Indian Wells.

However, the two-time grand slam winner will be back on court soon after posting a picture on Twitter with the message "Europe here we come".

Mommy and Leo’s adventures begin 😁 Europe here we come 🙌🏻 first stop 🇪🇸 see you in Madrid ✌🏻👩‍👦👶🏼🦁❤️ pic.twitter.com/9WzUDj7Crx — victoria azarenka (@vika7) April 30, 2018

Azarenka is due to make her first clay-court appearance since the 2016 French Open at the Madrid Open, and could also add the Internazionali d'Italia in Rome to her schedule.

Her arrival in Europe also suggests Azarenka will play at Roland Garros next month – a tournament she reached the semi-finals of in 2013.