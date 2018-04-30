Español
On Demand
WTA Tour

Azarenka to Make Clay Court Return at Madrid Open

Victoria Azarenka will make her first clay-court appearance since the 2016 French Open at this year's edition of the Madrid Open.

Getty Images

 

Victoria Azarenka looks set to play at the French Open after confirming on Monday that she is heading to Europe.

Azarenka's participation on the WTA Tour has been hampered by an ongoing custody battle over her son Leo.

Since returning after giving birth in December 2016, Azarenka has only played four tournaments, her 2018 outings coming in Miami and Indian Wells.

However, the two-time grand slam winner will be back on court soon after posting a picture on Twitter with the message "Europe here we come".

 

Azarenka is due to make her first clay-court appearance since the 2016 French Open at the Madrid Open, and could also add the Internazionali d'Italia in Rome to her schedule.

Her arrival in Europe also suggests Azarenka will play at Roland Garros next month – a tournament she reached the semi-finals of in 2013.

WTA Tennis News Madrid Open Victoria Azarenka
Previous Parmentier Outlasts Hercog To Win Istanbul Cup
Read
Parmentier Outlasts Hercog To Win Istanbul Cup
Next