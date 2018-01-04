Español
On Demand
WTA Tour
Getty Images

Auckland Rain Delays Quarter-Finals

Inclement weather meant no play was possible in the Auckland Open on Thursday, so the quarter-finals will be staged on Friday.

OMNISPORT

Persistent rain put paid to the Auckland Open quarter-finals being staged on Thursday.

Top seed Caroline Wozniacki will have to wait until Friday to try and seal her place in the last four when she faces teenage wildcard Sofia Kenin due to inclement weather.

Julia Goerges, the second seed, and Polona Hercog will contest the opening quarter-final on Centre Court, while Barbora Strycova and  Hsieh Su-Wei start the action on Grandstand.

Wozniacki and Kenin follow the Goerges and Hercog clash, with Agnieszka Radwanska and qualifier Sachia Vickery the second match on Grandstand.

WTA Tennis Caroline Wozniacki ASB Classic
Previous Andy Murray Withdraws From The Australian Open
Read
Andy Murray Withdraws From The Australian Open
Next Halep And Sharapova Are Through In Shenzhen
Read
Halep And Sharapova Are Through In Shenzhen