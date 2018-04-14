Arruabarrena Awaits Semifinal Opponent After Rain Delays

Lara Arruabarrena secured safe passage into the last four of the Bogota Open after coming through two matches on a heavily rain-affected Friday.

Thursday's play had also been disrupted by the inclement weather in the Colombian capital but the Spaniard - runner-up at this event last year and champion in 2012 - wasted little time in seeing off compatriot Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0 6-1 in the second round.

The ease of that victory, secured in just 58 minutes, enabled Arruabarrena to put her feet up before her quarter-final against third seed Johanna Larsson.

Although that match did just extend into a second hour, the fifth seed was once again a comfortable winner, 6-1 6-3. She will have to wait to find out her semi-final opponent, however, with Dalila Jakupovic and second seed Magda Linette set to do battle on Saturday.

The other final-four clash sees Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova face Ana Bogdan.

Schmiedlova saw off Renata Zarazua 6-1 6-4 in the second round before benefiting from the retirement of 17-year-old home hope Emiliana Arango when the Slovakian was 6-1 1-0 to the good.

"I'm really happy that I made it to a semi-final, because it was a very long time for me to even pass the first round of a WTA tournament," said Schmiedlova, who is preparing for her first WTA semi since 2015.

Chilean qualifier Daniela Seguel, conqueror of top seed Tatjana Maria in one of only two matches to be completed on Thursday, could not repeat her performance in the last eight as she was beaten 6-1 6-1 by seventh seed Bogdan.