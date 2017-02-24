Angelique Kerber's Candidacy for Number One Ranking in Jeopardy As Caroline Wozniacki Makes Dubai Final

OMNISPORT

Angelique Kerber's hopes of reclaiming the world number one ranking were dashed by a semi-final defeat to Elina Svitolina at the Dubai Tennis Championships, but Caroline Wozniacki continued her fine form to reach the final.

Top seed Kerber lost her place at the summit to the evergreen Serena Williams following the American's Australian Open triumph, but winning the title in Dubai would have seen the German dethrone the 23-time grand slam winner.

However, Kerber - who has endured an inauspicious start to 2017 - fell in the last four as seventh seed Svitolina, who already has a WTA Tour title to her name this season, triumphed 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

In a second set in which both players struggled to hold, Svitolina let a 4-2 lead slip and Kerber broke for the chance to serve out the set at 6-5 up, but Svitolina immediately returned the favour before going on to win the tie-break.

Former world number one Wozniacki endured a tricky 2016, but the Dane has climbed back up the rankings to 15th and was a losing finalist in Doha last week.

Wozniacki will have another chance for a title in Dubai, though, after outclassing Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-4.

At the Hungarian Ladies Open, Julia Goerges (3) was a 6-1 7-5 victor over Yanina Wickmayer (5)

Lucie Safarova (2) is into the last four after beating qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3 7-5 and will face Carina Witthoeft in the semi-finals as the German hammered compatriot Annika Beck 6-1 6-1.