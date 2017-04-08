Angelique Kerber Through to Monterrey Open Semifinals

OMNISPORT

World number one Angelique Kerber moved through to the Monterrey Open semi-finals after eliminated defending champion Heather Watson.

German top seed and two-time grand-slam winner Kerber dethroned Watson 6-4 6-4 at the WTA tournament on Friday.

Kerber was sound defensively, digging herself out of holes on eight occasions as she saved all eight break points she faced against the British star.

The 2013 runner-up converted two breaks of her own and fired down four aces in the quarter-final clash.

Kerber's reward is a semi-final showdown with fourth seed Carla Suarez Navarro.

Navarro made light work of seventh seed Alize Cornet, winning 6-1 6-1 in just 57 minutes on the Mexican hard courts.

Three-time champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is one victory away from another final after outlasting fifth seed Timea Babos 6-2 3-6 7-5.

Russian second seed Pavlyuchenkova was forced to dig deep after dropping the second set but she held on to earn a meeting with Caroline Garcia.

Garcia - the French third seed - accounted for Julia Boserup 6-3 6-2.