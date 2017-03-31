Rea Picks Right Up Where He Left Off

Dorna Communications

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) put in a 1’50.062 lap late in FP2 at MotorLand Aragon on Friday afternoon to complete the day as the quickest man on track, with Marco Melandri (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team) also in the top three on the timesheet.

Rea earlier carried out a 19-lap run at the beginning of the session, gathering plenty of information ahead of Saturday’s Race 1, the fifth race of the season. The year has started with four consecutive wins for the defending World Champion already.

A good lap by Melandri towards the end of FP2, as he went round just 0.099s behind Rea, saw him finish the session second, with Sykes in third (+0.243).

Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing - Ducati) recovered from a difficult FP1 to finish fourth best in FP2, with Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team) completing the top five.

Spaniards Xavi Fores (BARNI Racing Team) and Jordi Torres (Althea BMW Racing Team) were sixth and seventh fastest respectively, ahead of Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team), Eugene Laverty (Milwaukee Aprilia) and Leandro Mercado (IODARacing) in the top ten.

Stefan Bradl (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team) and Nicky Hayden (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team) were both inside the top 12 but will have to try their luck in Tissot Superpole 1 on Saturday.

Just under 15 minutes before the end of the session the safety stewards around the track raised their white flags to advise the riders that spots of rain were beginning to fall, but a number of FP2 participants were still able to improve their lap times in the final minutes.

Rea was also the fastest rider in FP1 on Friday morning at the Pirelli Aragón Round, his 1’50.570 putting him ahead of his rivals at the head of the timesheet in front of Lowes and Fores.

Davies was hindered by a technical issue in FP1, only riding for a short time and ending up at the foot of the timesheet with a 1'53.896 best lap, +3.326s off the pace, with smoke pouring from his Ducati Panigale R at one stage.

On Saturday morning the riders will return to the track for FP3 at 8.45am local time (GMT +2) at the #AragonWorldSBK round, with Tissot Superpole 1 at 10.30am, Tissot Superpole 2 at 10.55am and Race 1 at 1pm.

WorldSSP: Jacobsen Fastest at End of Wet Friday

PJ Jacobsen (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) ended the first day at the Pirelli Aragon Round at the head of the combined timesheet courtesy of his best time of 1’54.751 in FP1, with Kyle Smith (GEMAR Team Lorini) and Hikari Okubo (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) also in the top three. The fastest times of the day came in FP1 as rain began to fall at the beginning of FP2.

South African rider Sheridan Morais (Kallio Racing) and Italy’s Christian Gamarino (BARDAHL EVAN BROS. Honda Racing) were also in the top five. On his return to action World Champion Kenan Sofuoglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) ended the day sixth, having missed the first two rounds of the year due to a preseason hand injury.

Even though he is back, he was not sure if he could ride in #AragonWorldSBK! Kenan Sofuoğlu 💪



🎙https://t.co/C5LqTtKuJu pic.twitter.com/7QGAfGvbRN — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) March 31, 2017

Niki Tuuli (Kallio Racing), Gino Rea (Team Kawasaki Go Eleven), Alessandro Zaccone (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) and Robin Mulhauser (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) all made it straight through to Tissot Superpole 2, with top ten times in FP1 and overall.

In FP2 only two riders in the day’s top ten went out on track, namely Okubo and Tuuli, as the majority of the WorldSSP grid took a cautionary approach to the wet conditions in the afternoon at MotorLand Aragon.

Roberto Rolfo (Team Factory Vamag) set the best time in FP2 (2'12.944) at the beginning of the session but he ended the day at the bottom of the combined timesheet, having not registered a time in the dry in FP1.

World Supersport 300 Kicks Off in Style

Anticipation builds around MotorLand Aragon as the FIM World Supersport 300 Series was officially launched at the famous paddock show, following an exciting opening day of on track action.

37 riders will line up on the grid for the all important opening race of the season this weekend at the Pirelli Aragon Round, and all riders are full of anticipation and excitement - with some making their debut on a world championship stage.

WorldSSP300 riders will race alongside the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes around Europe, getting a taste of what racing is like on a world championship scale, surrounded by the bustling MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship paddock. Taking on the Superpole format, it is truly a taste of what is to come as they head further up the ladder on their hunt for World Championship glory.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Sporting Director was present and explained his delight that the series is now underway: “We are really happy give this opportunity for riders to become professional racers. To become this you need to learn many things and it is important that they are racing with us, as well as racing around these prestigious tracks. It is also important as it gives teams and team managers the chance to see the races and highlight the true talents coming through the field. It is a very affordable way to start out racing, and for the rider who wins to become a World Champion is something special. As this is our first race weekend, everything went great today; I think it makes sense for us to have the same format as World Superbike and World Supersport, and it is great to have the series underway.”

Paolo Grassia (3570 Made in CIV) was fastest on the opening day of WorldSSP300 action, as the riders start their journey on the #RoadToWorldSBK. Borja Sanchez (Halcourier Racing) and Marc Garcia (Halcourier Racing) rounded out the top three, and all three manufactures were in the top ten, proving the depth of the field in WorldSSP300.