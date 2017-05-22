In Memory of Nicky Hayden, the Nicest Guy in the Paddock

beIN SPORTS

2006 MotoGP World Champion Nicholas Patrick Hayden, better known to the world as Nicky Hayden, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 35. Nicky was born into a racing family and, as the middle of 5 children, dreamed of one thing, becoming the 500GP world champion.

With a solid family foundation and single-minded drive, Nicky went after his dream. At 16 years old he entered the AMA Superbike Championship, winning the Superbike crown in 2002 at the tender age of 20. In 2003 he was off to Europe to race MotoGP for Repsol Honda, winning the MotoGP Rookie of the Year award. In 2006, on the back of two race wins, the American realized his childhood dream of becoming a World Champion.

He wrapped up his MotoGP career in 2015 as the 4th rider with the most MotoGP starts in history. Nicky moved onto World Superbike 2016, back on a Honda, with the goal of becoming the only rider in history to win both the MotoGP and World Superbike titles.