GermanWorldSBK Notes and Numbers

Dorna Communications

Last year Aprilia recorded their only Lausitzring podium with Alex De Angelis (IODARacing), 2nd in Race 2.

BMW have only raced last year at the Lausitzring, and their best results were secured by Jordi Torres (Althea BMW Racing Team) in Race 1 (4th) and Josh Brookes (Milwaukee BMW) in Race 2 (7th).

Ducati is the most successful manufacturer at the Lausitzring with six wins, four of which from one rider: Troy Bayliss. Last year they won with Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Duacti) in Race 1. Ducati have recorded 12 podium placements here, at least one for each Lausitzring weekend.

Honda is second only to Ducati for the amount of Lausitzring wins, with three recorded with three different riders in three different years: Colin Edwards in 2001, Chris Vermeulen in 2005 and James Toseland in 2006. Last year they were able to climb on the podium in Race 1 with Nicky Hayden (3rd).

Kawasaki have won once around Lausitzring: which was last year in Race 2 with Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team). Their only other podium was Sykes in Race 1, which he secured a second position. Kawasaki recorded a 1-2 in qualifying here in 2007 with Fonsi Nieto and Regis Laconi, their only pole here.

Leon Camier secured a fifth and fourth for MV Agusta last year at the Lausitzring. The fourth place is the best result for MV Agusta in the WorldSBK championship, all scored last season in the first races at Assen and Donington and in Race 2 at Magny Cours.

Yamaha last won here ten years ago in Race 1 with Noriyuki Haga, and have recorded a total of seven podium finishes at the Lausitzring. Last year their best result was scored by Sylvain Guintoli in Race 2 in fifth.

Did You Know?

4000 – In the 2011 German Round Troy Corser became the first –and to date, the only- rider to reach 4000 career points.

203.723 – The old Hockenheim track holds the third all-time value for the average speed over a single pole lap: Colin Edwards started from the top spot in 2000 with a lap averaging 203.723 km/h. This record value was beaten only 11 years on, at Monza, when Max Biaggi set the new mark at 204.405 km/h. Tom Sykes in 2013 improved that to 205.459 km/h, always at Monza.

100 – Last year Chaz Davies recorded the 100th pole here for Great Britain, the 170th for Ducati.

100 – Ayrton Badovini took his maiden pole in Germany (Nurburgring) at his 100th race, back in 2013.

89 – So far 89 German riders have taken to the track in a WorldSBK weekend, 61 of them were able to qualify and start at least one race.

74 – The 2011 German round was the start of a long-running string for Championship leader Rea: since that weekend he has always qualified in the top 10, a sequence of 74 after Laguna Seca.

62 – So far there have been 62 WorldSBK races run in Germany. There has been a German race weekend every year since the beginning of the championship in 1988 up to 2013.

60 – In the 2006 weekend, both Troy Bayliss and Noriyuki Haga recorded their 60th career podium.

40 – Curiously, Bayliss and Haga went hand in hand in milestones also the following year, 2007, as Bayliss recorded his 40th win and Haga is 40th fastest race lap.

30 – Fast forward to 2008 and Bayliss and Haga hit the headlines once more in Germany with a round number: the 30th win for Haga and the 30th fastest race lap for Bayliss.

12 – Twelve years ago Lorenzo Lanzi recorded his maiden pole and win at the Lausitzring.

10 – An emotional pole for Kawasaki here in 2007 with Fonsi Nieto: they had waited nearly ten years to record a pole position, as their previous one had been with Yanagawa at Sugo in 1997. They faced another two-year drought afterwards, but from 2010 onwards they were on pole every year at least once, recording no less than 50 of their 69 poles since then.

Are you coming to #GermanWorldSBK?

Don't miss out any of the off track activities 😎



📰👀https://t.co/MjI0m1K0vv pic.twitter.com/dxf0kfz9ob — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) August 16, 2017

8 – Eight years since a German rider climbed on the podium for the last time (Max Neukirchner, Valencia 2009).

8 – The last eight Lausitzring races were won by eight different riders. 2005/1: Vermeulen; 2005/2: Lanzi; 2006/1: Kagayama; 2006/2: Toseland; 2007/1: Haga; 2007/2: Bayliss; 2016/1: Davies; 2016/2: Rea.

6 – The most successful riders on the German tracks are Colin Edwards, Carl Fogarty and Noriyuki Haga, with 6 wins each.

4 – Neil Hodgson is the only rider to have claimed four pole positions on German soil: three at Oschersleben and one at the Lausitzring.

4 – Troy Bayliss won four times at the Lausitzring from 2001 to 2007: he is the only rider to have claimed more than one win here.

4 – Only four races out of 12 were won from pole at the Lausitzring: the winner came always from the first eight grid spots.

3.878 – Changing weather conditions in the 2007 qualifying session meant that Fonsi Nieto recorded pole with an advantage of 3.878 seconds over his nearest rival, his team-mate Regis Laconi. That is the largest margin in the entire history of the Championship. That would remain the only pole in Nieto’s career.

1 – Max Neukirchner is the only German rider who recorded wins (2) and poles (2) in WorldSBK history. He was on pole in Germany back in 2008 at the Nurburgring.

1 – 2013 World Champion Tom Sykes recorded his maiden WorldSBK win in Germany in 2011 (Nurburgring). That was the first win for Kawasaki after a four-year drought, and only the second in 11 years. Since then, Sykes and Kawasaki won at least four races per season: the Japanese manufacturer is living their best moment in history, having claimed 67 of their 102 wins since that one by Sykes in Germany.

1 – Also Chaz Davies recorded his maiden win on German soil: in 2012 at the Nurburgring. He became the 70th winner in WorldSBK history.

0 – Tom Sykes, second in the all-time rankings with 41 pole positions, has never started from pole on German soil.

