Frenchman Jules Cluzel hopes to bring the fight to WorldSSP

Jules Cluzel (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) had a tough opening weekend to the 2017 season in Australia, as he suffered a collision with Federico Caricasulo (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team) in the restarted World Supersport race.

Taken straight to Melbourne's Epworth Hospital on the Sunday, the French rider was diagnosed a fractured sacrum but worked closely on his rehabilitation in order to be fit to ride at Chang International Circuit.

Heading to the circuit where he secured his first win of 2016, Cluzel is in positive spirits ahead of the weekend: “I feel not too bad, but last week was a bit painful and I couldn’t do anything. But I’m pretty sure that for this weekend, I will be good.”

Ready for tomorow 💪 Prêt pour demain ✌️ #teamjc16 #changinternationalcircuit #cialandlordinsurance #wssp #worldssp A post shared by Jules Cluzel🐔 (@julescluzel16) on Mar 9, 2017 at 2:07am PST

Speaking of the crash which occurred between himself and the Italian rider, the 28 year old is happy to forgive and forget. “I have forgotten, but I hope he doesn’t forget. I hope he understands what he did and tries to not make the same mistake again. But he came to see me at the hospital at the circuit and we discussed the incident, I was not angry because of what happened; he just has to understand what he has done wrong.

However Cluzel went on to discuss a more detailed issue surrounding the series, explaining all riders should learn from his crash. “Everybody else also should understand, because the problem occurs also when riders fight. We all love to fight, but when it ends with zero points and also some injury we don’t like it, so we have to fight again but quite clean.”

Looking ahead to Round Two of the series in Thailand, he is keen to work on his Honda’s set-up as he hopes to make up for lost time. Especially as one of his main title rivals, Kenan Sofuoglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) is still out with injury. “I am really confident because I felt strong in Australia and I think I was the fastest on track in the race. However I made a mistake and I had to come back through the field. When you are leading you have less risks than when you are in the middle of the group but the bike is strong. I feel strong and I love this track so for sure we can make a good weekend.”